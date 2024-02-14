Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Suns guard Bradley Beal will not play Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons after suffering a left hamstring injury Tuesday night against the Sacramento Kings, Suns coach Frank Vogel said.

Vogel, speaking after the Suns' 130-125 win, said Beal would definitely sit Wednesday, but was optimistic he wouldn't miss much more time.

Beal played only five minutes before exiting in the first quarter Tuesday. He did not return, finishing with five points on 2-of-2 shooting.

A three-time All-Star, Beal has had a hard time staying healthy this season, playing in only 30 of the Suns' 54 games. In addition to dealing with back and ankle ailments, Beal suffered a broken nose on Jan. 21 and has been playing with a mask ever since.

