LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James will not play Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back on the road against the Utah Jazz, he told reporters after the Lakers' 125-111 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

James, 39, has been dealing with soreness on the outside of his left ankle and will use the night to rest it in L.A.'s final game before the All-Star break. It will be the seventh missed game for James this season.

The Lakers' win over Detroit lifted their record to 29-26, the first time they've been three games over .500 since Dec. 18.

"Offensively, we're sharing the ball," James said after scoring 25 points on 9-for-15 shooting against the Pistons while L.A. racked up 32 assists on 43 made field goals. "Everybody's been in a good rhythm. And then defensively, we've been on a string and if anything breaks down, the Defensive Player of the Year cleans it up for us. So, definitely, we're playing some good ball."

Anthony Davis, whom James was endorsing for Defensive Player of the Year, said winning the award isn't as important to him as team success.

"I feel like I should have won it a couple times but didn't, so, I mean, at this point, I'm just trying to win," Davis said. "Continue to have a presence on the defensive end, and if that seems to be in the plans for me to win it this year, then obviously it'll be exciting for me to have one of those under my belt."

James' ankle injury is not considered serious enough to threaten his availability for Sunday's All-Star Game in Indianapolis, where James will make an NBA record 20th appearance.

"I'm just humbled and very blessed, obviously," James said. "I don't take it for granted, being an All-Star."