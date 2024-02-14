Trae Young is assessed a technical foul after flopping and gesturing at an official in the Hawks' loss to the Bulls. (0:29)

The NBA fined Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Trae Young $35,000 on Wednesday for directing an "inappropriate and unprofessional gesture" toward an official.

The incident occurred with 3:58 remaining in the fourth quarter of Atlanta's 136-126 home loss against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Replays showed Young shaking his head and making the "money" gesture with his fingers after being whistled for a technical foul for flopping.

The three-time All-Star was fined $25,000 on Dec. 9 for directing inappropriate language toward an official after a 114-113 home loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Young, 25, is averaging 27.0 points, 10.9 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game through 49 starts in his sixth season with the Hawks.