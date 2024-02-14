        <
          How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN

          Feb 14, 2024

          On Friday, 25 celebrities will descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

          The game will feature plenty of big names, plus some high-profile coaches. Here's everything you need to know:

          How can I watch the game?

          The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air on ESPN and the ESPN App this Friday, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

          ESPN Deportes will also have a Spanish broadcast that begins at 7 p.m. ET.

          Which celebrities are playing?

          Below are the rosters for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

          Team Shannon (coached by Shannon Sharpe and 50 Cent) will feature:

          • Anuel AA, artist

          • Kai Cenat, streamer

          • Conor Daly, IndyCar Series racer

          • Walker Hayes, Grammy-nominated artist

          • Quincy Isaiah, actor

          • Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm five-time All-Star guard

          • Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker

          • Lilly Singh, Emmy-winning entertainer

          • SiR, Grammy-nominated artist

          • Dylan Wang, actor

          Team Stephen (coached by Stephen A. Smith, Lil Wayne and A'ja Wilson) will feature:

          • Adam Blackstone, Grammy-nominated musician

          • Natasha Cloud, Phoenix Mercury guard

          • Jennifer Hudson, EGOT-winning artist

          • Tristan Jass, content creator

          • AJ McLean, Grammy-nominated artist

          • Kwame Onwuachi, James Beard Award-winning chef

          • Metta World Peace, NBA champion

          • Jack Ryan, basketball entertainer

          • C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback and NFL Offensive ROY

          • Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jump champion

          Last year, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf won the MVP award after recording 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

