How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN

On Friday, 25 celebrities will descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
The game will feature plenty of big names, plus some high-profile coaches. Here's everything you need to know:
How can I watch the game?
The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air on ESPN and the ESPN App this Friday, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.
ESPN Deportes will also have a Spanish broadcast that begins at 7 p.m. ET.
Which celebrities are playing?
Below are the rosters for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.
Team Shannon (coached by Shannon Sharpe and 50 Cent) will feature:
Anuel AA, artist
Kai Cenat, streamer
Conor Daly, IndyCar Series racer
Walker Hayes, Grammy-nominated artist
Quincy Isaiah, actor
Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm five-time All-Star guard
Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker
Lilly Singh, Emmy-winning entertainer
SiR, Grammy-nominated artist
Dylan Wang, actor
Team Stephen (coached by Stephen A. Smith, Lil Wayne and A'ja Wilson) will feature:
Adam Blackstone, Grammy-nominated musician
Natasha Cloud, Phoenix Mercury guard
Jennifer Hudson, EGOT-winning artist
Tristan Jass, content creator
AJ McLean, Grammy-nominated artist
Kwame Onwuachi, James Beard Award-winning chef
Metta World Peace, NBA champion
Jack Ryan, basketball entertainer
C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback and NFL Offensive ROY
Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jump champion
Last year, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf won the MVP award after recording 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.
Where can I find more NBA coverage from ESPN?
