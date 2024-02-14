How to watch the 2024 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on ESPN

Stephen A. Smith explains why Anthony Davis deserved more recognition than LeBron James in this year's NBA All-Star game voting. (1:55)

On Friday, 25 celebrities will descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the 2024 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The game will feature plenty of big names, plus some high-profile coaches. Here's everything you need to know:

How can I watch the game?

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game will air on ESPN and the ESPN App this Friday, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

ESPN Deportes will also have a Spanish broadcast that begins at 7 p.m. ET.

Which celebrities are playing?

Below are the rosters for the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

Team Shannon (coached by Shannon Sharpe and 50 Cent) will feature:

Anuel AA, artist

Kai Cenat, streamer

Conor Daly, IndyCar Series racer

Walker Hayes, Grammy-nominated artist

Quincy Isaiah, actor

Jewell Loyd, Seattle Storm five-time All-Star guard

Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys linebacker

Lilly Singh, Emmy-winning entertainer

SiR, Grammy-nominated artist

Dylan Wang, actor

Team Stephen (coached by Stephen A. Smith, Lil Wayne and A'ja Wilson) will feature:

Adam Blackstone, Grammy-nominated musician

Natasha Cloud, Phoenix Mercury guard

Jennifer Hudson, EGOT-winning artist

Tristan Jass, content creator

AJ McLean, Grammy-nominated artist

Kwame Onwuachi, James Beard Award-winning chef

Metta World Peace, NBA champion

Jack Ryan, basketball entertainer

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans quarterback and NFL Offensive ROY

Gianmarco Tamberi, Olympic high jump champion

Last year, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf won the MVP award after recording 20 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks.

