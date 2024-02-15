Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard's left adductor strain isn't "too serious," according to Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, but there is still uncertainty surrounding his status for this weekend's All-Star game.

Leonard, a six-time All-Star, played through the injury on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 18 points in 30 minutes. He is sitting out Wednesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.

"I don't think it's that serious," Lue said before Wednesday's game. "He played through it last game, was experiencing some soreness in the hip, so when the game got out of reach we didn't bring him back in the fourth quarter to be smart about it."

Even if he is unable to play in the All-Star game, Leonard is still expected to go to Indianapolis for the weekend, a league source told ESPN.