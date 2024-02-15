Open Extended Reactions

LA Clippers power forward P.J. Tucker was fined $75,000 by the NBA on Thursday for what the league described as public comments about expressing a desire to be traded.

Tucker has expressed frustration with his lack of a role with the Clippers on multiple occasions. After coming to the Clippers in the James Harden trade in November, Tucker played in 12 games before falling out of Ty Lue's rotation.

The 38-year-old has not played since Nov. 27.

Tucker told ESPN in early February -- before the trade deadline -- that he was "actively trying to get traded."

Tucker also reiterated his desire to Andscape on the week of the Feb. 8 trade deadline.

"I want to be somewhere where I'm needed, wanted and can do it all," Tucker said. "I don't know what's going to happen but I have my fingers crossed and I'm hoping to go somewhere else, whether I get bought out and choose where I go or where I can play."

A buyout does not seem likely given Tucker makes $11 million this season.

Tucker and point guard Bones Hyland have both been frustrated with their lack of playing time. They were not with the team for Wednesday's come-from-behind 130-125 win at Golden State.

"You want to have competitors on your team," Lue told reporters at the Clippers' morning shootaround Wednesday. "They want to play. So when you try to get traded, it doesn't work out ... it doesn't mean they're not happy here, which they are. They want to play. They want to compete.

"... You got guys like P.J., who has another year left on his deal. ... He wants to play. He wants to compete. The trade didn't happen. They're going to be here. So give them a little time off, get their minds right."

The Clippers hope both players use the All-Star break to reset and come back ready to make a positive impact down the stretch, a league source said. Both are expected to be back with the Clippers when they play at Oklahoma City next Thursday.