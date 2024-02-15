Open Extended Reactions

Free agent forward Danilo Gallinari has agreed to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the season, his agent Michael Tellem of Excel Basketball told ESPN on Thursday.

Gallinari, who had stops with the Washington Wizards and Detroit Pistons this season, chose the Bucks over a few contenders because of the opportunity to make an impact on the frontline rotation of coach Doc Rivers, Tellem told ESPN.

Milwaukee is third in the Eastern Conference with a 35-20 record. Gallinari has averaged 15.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in his career, including stops with the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Atlanta Hawks.