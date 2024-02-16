Coming off of the bench for the first time since his rookie season, Klay Thompson leads the Warriors to victory with a team-high 35 points. (1:52)

Klay Thompson came off the bench for the first time since his rookie season to knock down seven 3-pointers and score a season-high 35 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 140-137 victory over the Utah Jazz on Thursday night.

Thompson was a reserve for the first time since March 11, 2012, during the lockout-delayed first season of his career. Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski replaced him in the starting lineup and finished with 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds.

According to ESPN Stats & Information research, Thompson had started 727 straight games, the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA, trailing only DeMar DeRozan, Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry.

Thompson, who missed the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons because of injuries, has struggled at times this season. He is averaging 17 points, the lowest since his second season, and has occasionally not been part of Steve Kerr's finishing lineup.

"He wasn't thrilled about it, but I didn't expect him to be thrilled about it," Kerr said after the game. "But as I said, he's just such a competitor. I've watched him win championships. I've seen him hit a million big shots. I've seen him guard the toughest guys in the league. Klay's a champion. He's an incredible player, great person."

Thompson scored 17 points in the Warriors' 84-point first half, but they needed a missed 3-pointer by Collin Sexton to hold on for their eighth win in 10 games.

Golden State totaled 48 second-quarter points - a season high for both the Warriors and a Jazz opponent.

Thompson stepped up his dominance after halftime, totaling 18 points in the third quarter alone. He made five baskets -- including four 3-pointers -- over a four-minute stretch to help Golden State extend its lead to 120-102 entering the fourth quarter.

