Mason Plumlee commits a hard foul on Brandin Podziemski, causing a scuffle between the two teams and an ejection of Clippers coach Ty Lue. (2:28)

LA Clippers coach Ty Lue was fined $35,000 by the NBA after he was shown on video claiming the officials were "cheating" after Wednesday's win over the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA said Lue was fined for "public criticism of the officiating and for questioning the integrity of game officials" in a statement released Friday.

Lue was ejected from the game early in the fourth quarter after two technical fouls for arguing with officials less than a minute apart. The Clippers were down nine points at the time but stormed back to win 130-125.

Lue was shown greeting his players immediately after the game while yelling: "Where the refs at now? Cheating. That's all they be doing. Where they at now?"