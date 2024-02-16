Open Extended Reactions

Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright has agreed on a contract buyout, clearing the way for him to sign with the Miami Heat upon clearing waivers, his agent, Greg Lawrence, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wright, 31, saw his role diminish in Washington this season as the rebuilding Wizards prioritized different players; Wright's 13.8 minutes per game this year is the least he has played since his rookie year.

However, he's coming off a strong 2022-23 campaign that saw him average 7.4 points and nearly four assists while shooting 47.4% from the field and 34.5% from 3 in 24.4 minutes per game.

A 6-foot-5 combo guard, Wright provides steady shooting, playmaking and defense and will help Miami's backcourt depth after newly acquired guard Terry Rozier went down with a sprained knee.

Wright was in the last year of his deal and is set to hit free agency this summer.