INDIANAPOLIS -- G League Ignite forward Ron Holland told ESPN's Andscape at the latest taping of his season diary on Saturday morning that he will miss rest of season out of caution to protect his injured right thumb.

The elite 2024 NBA Draft prospect is expected to make a full recovery and have a full pre-draft involvement.

Holland, 18, averaged 20.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Ignite this season.

The Dallas native injured his thumb on Jan. 31 against Iowa. His plan is to finish the season with the Ignite on the roster as an injured player.

In ESPN's latest draft projections on Jan. 3, Holland was listed as the 10th best prospect after beginning the season atop the list.

"I'm at peace with where we're I'm at my career," Holland told Andscape. "And I feel like all the games that I played this season, I've done really good. I've grown a lot. I've learned a lot about the game and about myself and just about life. I feel like I've put enough energy and effort in the right amount of film out there for me to say I'm able to be a top ten draft pick.

"With my injury, obviously I wanted to finish the season off, but God has a plan for everything and everybody. And I feel like, it was my time. It was His plan for me. I'm not going to really hold my head down about it. I'm going to have a speedy recovery. And when it's time for me to step back on the court, I'm going to be ready and prepare for the draft."