Mac McClung and Jaylen Brown weren't the only ones representing the G League and Boston Celtics, respectively, in a dunk contest on All-Star Saturday.

Maine Celtics guard Jordan Jackson won the G League dunk contest while paying homage to his mom, WNBA icon Sheryl Swoopes.

Swoopes, a four-time WNBA champion and six-time WNBA All-Star, was the first player to sign with the league. She spent most of her 12-year tenure with the Houston Comets. She also had one-year stints with the Seattle Storm and Tulsa Shock. Swoopes is a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2016.

Jackson is in his first season with Boston's G League affiliate. He defeated Salt Lake City Stars guard Taevion Kinsey in the final round. Maozinha Pereira of the Mexico City Capitanes and Cameron McGriff of the Memphis Hustle also competed in the event.

For his championship-winning windmill slam, Jackson donned his mother's Comets jersey.

Jackson also wears No. 22, the same digits his mom wore during her WNBA career.

"Comets 4 Life!!! My son wore it well! And ... he won it yall!" Swoopes wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The mother and son duo celebrated with his new hardware.