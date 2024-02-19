Open Extended Reactions

Players around the league took the chance to highlight some of their best kicks during All-Star Weekend.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry went all out, switching up his sneakers as he participated in multiple events. Curry brought all three pairs of sneakers in his new "Curry Jam" line to Indianapolis. The collection -- featuring a trio of unique color patterns -- draws inspiration from the classic basketball video game "NBA Jam."

New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin also got involved in the sneaker showcase by showing love to his brother, Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin. Jacob rocked the same Air Jordans his brother wore during his 2022 dunk contest win in Cleveland.

Devin Booker made headlines with his sneakers as well -- just not on the court. The Phoenix Suns guard announced on Instagram Live he'd be hiding a signed pair of Book 1s in assorted spots around Indianapolis.

Here are some of the flashiest kicks from Indianapolis:

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry brought all three sneakers in his recently released "Curry Jam" collection to Indianapolis. Leigh Bacho/Getty Images

Jacob Toppin, New York Knicks

Jacob Toppin rocked the same Air Jordan sneakers his brother, Obi Toppin, wore during his 2022 dunk contest victory. Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images

Wemby's #PaniniRisingStars kicks feature an alien he drew 👽



Watch Victor in #PaniniRisingStars TONIGHT at 9:00pm/et on TNT! pic.twitter.com/tNupPdxbfb — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 16, 2024

Anthony Edwards rocked a pair of chrome AE 1s during the 2024 Kia Skills Challenge. Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sports a custom knitted pair of Converse sneakers. Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Malik Beasley donned a custom sneaker featuring a cartoon of himself during the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest. Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Kawhi Leonard donned vibrant-colored kicks. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Damian Lillard's sneakers honored his children. Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images

Jennifer Hudson