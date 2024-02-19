Players around the league took the chance to highlight some of their best kicks during All-Star Weekend.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry went all out, switching up his sneakers as he participated in multiple events. Curry brought all three pairs of sneakers in his new "Curry Jam" line to Indianapolis. The collection -- featuring a trio of unique color patterns -- draws inspiration from the classic basketball video game "NBA Jam."
New York Knicks forward Jacob Toppin also got involved in the sneaker showcase by showing love to his brother, Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin. Jacob rocked the same Air Jordans his brother wore during his 2022 dunk contest win in Cleveland.
Devin Booker made headlines with his sneakers as well -- just not on the court. The Phoenix Suns guard announced on Instagram Live he'd be hiding a signed pair of Book 1s in assorted spots around Indianapolis.
Here are some of the flashiest kicks from Indianapolis:
Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
Jacob Toppin, New York Knicks
Victor Wembanyama, San Antonio Spurs
Wemby's #PaniniRisingStars kicks feature an alien he drew 👽— #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 16, 2024
Watch Victor in #PaniniRisingStars TONIGHT at 9:00pm/et on TNT! pic.twitter.com/tNupPdxbfb