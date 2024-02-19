Damian Lillard makes this shot look absolutely effortless after Luka Doncic can't hit the self alley-oop. (0:21)

INDIANAPOLIS -- It was Dame time all NBA All-Star Weekend long.

The Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard was named NBA All-Star Game MVP on Sunday after scoring 39 points with 11 3-pointers to lead the Eastern Conference to a 211-186 win over the West.

He joined Michael Jordan in 1988 as the only other player in league history to win a Saturday night event and be named MVP in the same All-Star Weekend.

Lillard won the 3-point contest, edging the Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns and the Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young in the final round. Jordan won the dunk contest in 1988.

"It's an honor. I've been here quite a few times, so to have this kind of accomplishment is special," Lillard told TNT in an on-court interview upon receiving the MVP award. "Anytime you have this type of experience enough, you want to have this experience -- you want to be All-Star Game MVP."

Lillard, in his first season with the Bucks, became the fifth player to win All-Star Game MVP in his first season with a new team, excluding rookies.

Most Career 3s -- All-Star Game History With 11 3-pointers Sunday night, Damian Lillard joined Steph Curry and LeBron James as the only players with 40+ career 3s in the All-Star Game. Steph Curry 51* Damian Lillard 42* LeBron James 41* James Harden 39 *have won All-Star Game MVP

He also became the 20th player to win All-Star MVP while playing for his coach during that season; Milwaukee's Doc Rivers coached the East team, which put up the most points in the game's 73-year history. The previous mark: 196 by the West in 2016.

The Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown had 36 points for the East, while Tyrese Haliburton from the hometown Indiana Pacers finished with 32. Lillard's MVP announcement was met with boos from the Indianapolis crowd, who wanted to see Haliburton take home the trophy.

Towns scored 50 points for the West in just 28 minutes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 for the West.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.