The Celtics become the third team in NBA history to win multiple games by 50 points in a season. (1:50)

Open Extended Reactions

The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Jacque Vaughn on Monday morning, the team announced.

The former NBA guard was in his second season as coach of the Nets, who are 21-33 and sit in 11th place in the East. The Nets ended a disappointing first half of the season with a 50-point loss in Boston in their final game before the All-Star break.

"This was an incredibly difficult decision, but one we feel is in the best interest of the team going forward," said Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement. "Jacque has represented this organization with exemplary character and class for the past eight years. The consistent positivity and passion he poured into our team daily will remain with the players and staff he interacted with throughout his tenure. We thank Jacque for all he has done for the Nets and the borough of Brooklyn, and wish him, Laura and their family nothing but the best in the future."

In two-plus seasons as Nets coach, Vaughn was 71-68 in the regular season and 0-8 in the playoffs. He replaced Steve Nash a season ago before going 43-32 and getting swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Nets are rebuilding the roster around forward Mikal Bridges and hold significant salary cap space and draft capital to build around him this summer and beyond.