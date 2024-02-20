Longtime Houston Rockets guard/forward Robert Reid has died at 68, the team confirmed Tuesday.

Reid died at his Houston home Monday following treatment for cancer, according to the Houston Chronicle.

After playing his first 10 seasons with Houston (1977-82, 1983-88), Reid finished his 13-year NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets, Portland Trail Blazers and Philadelphia 76ers. He left basketball for religious reasons after the 1981-82 season and returned for the 1983-84 season.

The 6-foot-8 Reid averaged 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 919 games (366 starts).

The Fertitta Family and the Houston Rockets are deeply saddened by the passing of former player, Robert Reid, whose contributions were instrumental in guiding the Houston Rockets to their first two NBA Finals appearances in 1980-81 and 1985-86. pic.twitter.com/6fc5dyLqDA — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 20, 2024

He helped the Rockets reach the NBA Finals twice, losing to the Boston Celtics in 1981 and 1986.

"I have had the privilege of knowing Robert for over 40 years, and his presence always brought joy and positivity to any room he entered," Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said in a statement. "I will never forget watching the Rockets teams he was a part of in the 80s compete in the Finals and the love he had for the game.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Diana, and all those who held him dear. Robert's absence will be deeply felt, and he will be fondly remembered."

Houston drafted Reid in the second round (40th overall) in 1977 out of St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas.

Reid currently ranks fourth in Rockets history in games (762), fifth in steals (881), eighth in points (8,823) and rebounds (3,706), ninth in blocks (364) and 10th in assists (2,253).

Field Level Media contributed to this report.