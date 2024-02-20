        <
          Victor Wembanyama named Louis Vuitton's newest brand ambassador

          Victor Wembanyama was named Louis Vuitton's newest ambassador on Tuesday. AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post
          • Kalan Hooks, ESPNFeb 20, 2024, 05:17 PM ET

          Fresh off his NBA All-Star Weekend debut -- where he was a skills challenge participant and a member of Team Pau for the Rising Stars challenge -- San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is joining the fashion world.

          Louis Vuitton announced on Tuesday that the 7-foot-4 center will join the French fashion company as its new brand ambassador.

          "Striving for excellence and with a perpetual honing of craft, Victor joins Louis Vuitton on a journey of shared values and aligned ambitions. Like Louis Vuitton himself, the young athlete has blazed a trail, excelling in a career that is only just beginning," the designer said in a news release.

          Wembanyama wore a Louis Vuitton suit at Barclays Center when he was chosen as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

          "Over the years there's been plenty of different styles and some that are really, really outdated now in the league," the rookie told GQ in an interview. "To me it's the best. ... It's the best partner I can think of."

          Louis Vuitton and the French star began to have conversations when he played for Metropolitans 92 -- a Paris-based team.

          Wembanyama, coming off his first All-Star appearance, is leading all rookies in points (20.5), rebounds (10) and blocks (3.2) per game.