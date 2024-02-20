Open Extended Reactions

Fresh off his NBA All-Star Weekend debut -- where he was a skills challenge participant and a member of Team Pau for the Rising Stars challenge -- San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama is joining the fashion world.

Louis Vuitton announced on Tuesday that the 7-foot-4 center will join the French fashion company as its new brand ambassador.

BREAKING: NBA star Victor Wembanyama signs on as the newest ambassador of Louis Vuitton.



The Parisian luxury brand and Spurs star from France will look to showcase "French excellence," says @Wemby. pic.twitter.com/zdNztVx4K0 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 20, 2024

"Striving for excellence and with a perpetual honing of craft, Victor joins Louis Vuitton on a journey of shared values and aligned ambitions. Like Louis Vuitton himself, the young athlete has blazed a trail, excelling in a career that is only just beginning," the designer said in a news release.

Wembanyama wore a Louis Vuitton suit at Barclays Center when he was chosen as the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Victor Wembanyama wore a Louis Vuitton suit to the 2023 NBA draft. Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

"Over the years there's been plenty of different styles and some that are really, really outdated now in the league," the rookie told GQ in an interview. "To me it's the best. ... It's the best partner I can think of."

Louis Vuitton and the French star began to have conversations when he played for Metropolitans 92 -- a Paris-based team.

Wembanyama, coming off his first All-Star appearance, is leading all rookies in points (20.5), rebounds (10) and blocks (3.2) per game.