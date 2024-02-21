Warriors guard Lester Quinones gets it at half court and flips it in from long range to beat the first-quarter buzzer. (0:18)

The Golden State Warriors are converting two-way guard Lester Quinones to a standard NBA contract, his agents Mike Miller and Derek Malloy of Lift Sports Management told ESPN on Tuesday.

The deal is expected to be signed Thursday, sources said.

The upgrade to a standard contract for the rest of the NBA season gives the sides a chance to negotiate a new multiyear deal in the offseason.

Quinones, 23, has worked his way into the Warriors' rotation, including offensive outbursts of 10, 17 and 13 points in February.

Quinones was undrafted out of Memphis in 2022 and has spent parts of two seasons with the Warriors and their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz. He was the league's Most Improved Player in 2023.