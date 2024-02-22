Stephen A. Smith weighs in on whether LeBron James will walk away from basketball quietly and says James deserves to be celebrated once he retires. (1:40)

Stephen A: There is no way LeBron will walk away from basketball quietly (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James has been downgraded to out for Thursday's game at Golden State as he continues managing a left ankle injury, the Lakers announced Wednesday.

James said at Sunday's All-Star Game he would use the break to get additional treatment on peroneal tendinopathy. He didn't specify the nature of the treatment but hinted he could miss the Warriors game.

His status for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs and Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns are to be determined. James has missed one game of back-to-back sets three previous times this season to manage the ankle. James only played a half Sunday, in part, to ease the workload on the ankle.

There isn't a significant concern James will miss extended time, but the hope is the treatment will enable him to finish the season stronger, league sources told ESPN.

James had 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in a double overtime classic against the Warriors in San Francisco last month. The Lakers and Warriors come out of the All-Star break tied in the loss column with three meetings left during the regular season.