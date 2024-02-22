Who are the longest-tenured coaches in NBA history?

Open Extended Reactions

When an NBA team struggles, the coach is often the first to go. Each year, a handful of coaches get fired; the profession doesn't come with much job security.

While many franchises become a revolving door of head coaches, some organizations value continuity and stick with their sideline general for the long haul.

Let's take a look at the longest-tenured head coaches in NBA history.

Gregg Popovich, Spurs, 28 seasons*

Popovich joined the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant coach in 1988. Then, after a brief stint as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors, he returned to the Spurs as general manager and vice president of basketball operations. In 1996, Popovich fired head coach Bob Hill after a 3-15 start and decided to take over head-coaching duties. He's been coaching the Spurs ever since, leading San Antonio to five NBA championships and winning three Coach of the Year awards. Popovich just signed a five-year extension, so he isn't shifting gears any time soon.

Jerry Sloan, Jazz, 23 seasons

As a player, Sloan was a two-time All-Star and six-time All-Defensive Team selection whose No. 4 is retired by the Chicago Bulls. After his playing days, Sloan would get his first head-coaching gig with the Bulls from 1979 to 1982. However, he's most known for leading the Utah Jazz, whom he coached from 1988 to 2011. He was named one of the top 15 coaches in NBA history as part of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team and earned the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017. Sloan has the sixth-most career wins (including playoffs) in NBA history and he was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Red Auerbach, Celtics, 16 seasons

Auerbach played a key role in 16 of the Boston Celtics' 17 NBA championships. He took over as the coach in 1950 and led Boston to nine titles -- the second-most in NBA history (behind only Phil Jackson). Auerbach was named the NBA's Coach of the Year in 1965. After he retired from coaching in 1966, Auerbach served as the Celtics' general manager and team president, winning seven more NBA championships and earning the NBA's Executive of the Year Award in 1980. He was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1969.

Erik Spoelstra, Heat, 16 seasons*

The Miami Heat hired Erik Spoelstra as a video coordinator in 1995. Two years later, he became an assistant coach and advance scout. After climbing the ranks for 13 years and learning under legendary coach Pat Riley, Spoelstra was promoted to Miami's coach in 2008. Spoelstra has led the Heat to two NBA championships and six NBA Finals appearances. Spoelstra recently signed an eight-year extension with the Heat, so his tenure in Miami won't be coming to an end anytime soon.

Red Holzman, Knicks, 14 seasons

After playing for the Rochester Royals and Milwaukee Hawks, Holzman transitioned to coaching and scouting. He joined the Knicks in 1967 as a coach and scout. Throughout his 14-season stint in New York, he led the Knicks to NBA championships in 1970 and 1973 and won the NBA's Coach of the Year Award in 1970. Holzman holds the franchise record for most regular-season wins (613) and playoff wins (54). Holzman was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1986. The Knicks retired No. 613 to honor him in 1990.

John MacLeod, Suns, 14 seasons

MacLeod was the Phoenix Suns' head coach from 1973 through 1987. Throughout his 14-year tenure, the Suns made the playoffs nine times, including a trip to the 1976 NBA Finals (but Phoenix lost to the Celtics in six games). MacLeod is the winningest coach in franchise history, holding the team record for most regular-season wins (579) and postseason wins (37). The Suns inducted MacLeod into their Ring of Honor on April 18, 2012.

Al Attles, Warriors, 14 seasons

Attles had an 11-year stint with the Warriors as a player, and his coaching career actually began as a player-coach. In 1968, he was named an assistant coach while on the roster. Then, he was given head-coaching duties during the 1969-70 season. He retired as a player in 1971, but continued serving as the Warriors' head coach. Attles led the team to an NBA championship in 1975. He earned the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 and was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

(* denotes active)

