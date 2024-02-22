Scott Van Pelt looks ahead to the second half of the NBA season and considers the longevity of LeBron James and Steph Curry. (3:06)

SVP's One Big Thing: NBA's second half full of storylines (3:06)

Open Extended Reactions

Luka Doncic received a special gift Wednesday.

According to Doncic's Instagram, Real Madrid gifted the five-time All-Star a jersey signed by players on the team, including defender Ferland Mendy and midfielders Federico Valverde, Brahim Díaz, Toni Kroos and Eduardo Camavinga.

The jersey featured the signatures on the front, while the back had Doncic's name and the No. 73 instead of his No. 77 with the Dallas Mavericks.

Luka Doncic received a jersey signed by Real Madrid stars. Luka Doncic/Instagram

Doncic has been vocal about his support for his former EuroLeague team's soccer counterpart.

Reports of Kylian Mbappe signing with the storied franchise broke during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Even though that signing hasn't happened yet, Doncic was fairly confident in his team's efforts in the Champions League.

"With or without Mbappe, we can win many [Champion Leagues]," Doncic said in a news conference at All-Star Weekend.

It seems like the team heard of Doncic's support and returned the favor.