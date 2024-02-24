Open Extended Reactions

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, an architect of four franchise championships, has agreed on a two-year, $35 million contract extension that will make him the highest-paid coach in NBA history, agents Rick Smith and Dan Eveloff of Priority Sports told ESPN on Friday.

Kerr's deal was set to expire at the end of the 2023-24 season, and his $17.5 million-per-season extension takes him through the 2025-26 campaign. The extension aligns him with the two years left on Stephen Curry's contract.

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich makes more annually, sources said, but he holds the dual title of president and coach. Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra signed an eight-year extension that pays him about $15 million per season, according to sources.

The agreement completes months of talks between Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Kerr's representatives, assuring the Warriors that they'll hold on to the coach whose .655 winning percentage is fifth in league history.

Securing Kerr to remain with Dunleavy in leading the organization has been a priority of owner Joe Lacob. The Warriors never reached an extension with former president and GM Bob Myers, who exited at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Kerr, 58, has established himself as an iconic figure in the Warriors' dynasty, and now commits to staying through what could become a transitional phase of an organization built around Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson for more than a decade.

Kerr, who has four titles and six appearances in the NBA Finals, won his 500th game on Feb. 15. That made him the fifth-fastest coach to do so in history.

He is also Team USA's national coach. He will coach the Americans in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Kerr led the Warriors to 73 wins in the 2015-16 regular season, the most in NBA history. Now in his ninth season, Kerr is 501-264 during his tenure at Golden State.