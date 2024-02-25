Open Extended Reactions

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was ruled out for Saturday's home game against the Brooklyn Nets with a left ankle sprain.

Gobert injured his ankle in the third quarter of Friday's 112-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Saturday marks just the second game this season that Gobert has missed. He was also sidelined in Minnesota's loss at Boston on Jan. 10.

In his second season in Minnesota after nine seasons in Utah, Gobert is averaging 13.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for the Timberwolves, who went into Saturday's game tied for first place in the Western Conference. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year finished Friday's loss with 12 points and 19 rebounds.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Minnesota has four back-to-back series in its next nine games.