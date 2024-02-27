Open Extended Reactions

PLAYA VISTA, Calif. -- The LA Clippers will face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday without injured All-Star Paul George.

George will miss his second straight game due to left knee soreness. Clippers coach Ty Lue said George would not practice Tuesday and would not be available against the Lakers.

"He's hurt," Lue said when asked why George isn't playing.

George was on the floor getting shots up at the practice facility before the team had its film session and practice.

The All-Star played 36 and 37 minutes in back-to-back games at Oklahoma City and Memphis last week, scoring 14 points in each game. But he sat out Sunday's home loss to Sacramento.

The next opportunity George has to play will be Friday at home against Washington. That game will be a week after he last played at Memphis.

Wednesday's game will be the last regular-season meeting between the Clippers and Lakers as co-tenants at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers will be moving into their new arena in Inglewood, the Intuit Dome, next season.