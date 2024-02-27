Open Extended Reactions

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the visiting San Antonio Spurs due to personal reasons.

Fellow center Rudy Gobert is listed as questionable for the contest with a left ankle sprain.

Naz Reid, 24, could receive additional playing time Tuesday and even his first start of the season.

Towns, 28, is averaging 22.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 56 games (all starts) this season. The four-time All-Star collected 28 points and nine boards in Minnesota's 101-86 victory at home over the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday.

Gobert, 31, is contributing 13.7 points and a team-leading 12.7 boards in 55 games (all starts) this season. He sat out Saturday's game against the Nets.