Open Extended Reactions

WASHINGTON -- Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has officially signed his two-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not released, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that it was for $53 million, which makes him the highest-paid coach in NBA history.

More importantly for the organization, it aligns him with the two years left on franchise superstar Stephen Curry's contract.

"Yeah, I felt very comfortable making this a two-year extension. Joe [Lacob] felt comfortable as well," Kerr said ahead of the Warriors' game against the Washington Wizards. "We're in a really unique situation where we have an era that's winding down and another that's coming. We're trying to make them merge and make the most of that this year and next year ... let's keep it rolling for another couple of years and then reassess it."

Kerr's deal was set to expire at the end of this season. Kerr's representatives and Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. have spent months discussing a new deal.

While it took a while to get done, Kerr never doubted the two parties would be able to settle on an agreement.

"These things always take some time," Kerr said. "I knew I always wanted to come back. Joe made it clear he wanted me back. We worked it out and I couldn't be more excited."

After arriving in Golden State in 2014, Kerr established himself as an iconic architect of the Warriors' dynasty centered around Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

This year, as Kerr alluded to, he has had a different task of blending his veteran core players with a new generation of talent.

"It's been fun. I've really enjoyed this season," Kerr said, "Despite the fact that we've lost some really close games. I've really loved coaching this group. It's been an exciting season, a challenge, but all enjoyable."

Kerr, who has four titles and six NBA Finals appearances, won his 500th game on Feb. 15. That made him the fifth-fastest coach to do so in history.

He is also Team USA's national coach.

"[I] Wouldn't want to finish my time here with any other coach," Green said last week. "What he's meant to this franchise ... the winning ways that he brought here, you can't replace that. ... He got what he deserved."