Portland Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton exited Tuesday night's 106-96 home loss to the Miami Heat because of a sprained right hand.

Head coach Chauncey Billups said that X-rays on Ayton's hand came back negative.

Ayton was involved in a collision with Miami's Kevin Love late in the first quarter and fell hard to the floor.

He ended up playing 19 minutes in the first half but didn't return to the court for the beginning of the third quarter, with Duop Reath starting in his place.

The Trail Blazers ruled Ayton out late in the third.

Ayton had 12 points and 10 rebounds before departing, finishing with his third straight double-double and his fifth in the past six games.