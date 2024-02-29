Open Extended Reactions

The Atlanta Hawks waived veteran guard Patty Mills on Thursday.

Mills, 35, was averaging 2.7 points, 1.1 rebounds and 10.6 minutes in 19 games off the bench this season. He is shooting 37.3% from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range.

The Hawks acquired Mills from the Oklahoma City Thunder after last season.

Mills has played 879 career games with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets and Hawks over his career, averaging 8.9 points and 2.2 assists.

He won an NBA championship with the Spurs in 2014.

Field Level Media contributed to this report.