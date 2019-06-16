NBA draft live updates: Picks, trades and reaction

The 2019 NBA draft is Thursday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/WatchESPN).

Here's all the latest you need to know.

Mock draft update

In Jonathan Givony's latest NBA mock draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select Zion Williamson at No. 1, the Memphis Grizzlies take Ja Morant at No. 2 and the New York Knicks pick RJ Barrett and No. 3. Check out the latest projections here.

Here's Givony's take on Zion at No. 1: "Williamson emerged as both the best player in college basketball and the best long-term prospect in this draft class the moment he stepped onto the court for Duke, making him the easy choice as the No. 1 pick. We've never seen a prospect quite like him in terms of his combination of productivity, athleticism, competitiveness, skill and feel for the game -- not to mention the sheer star power he'll bring."

Anthony Davis trade

The Anthony Davis trade has huge implications for draft night, with the Pelicans acquiring the No. 4 pick. According to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, New Orleans has had significant interest in talks with teams in recent days on the fourth overall pick, and those talks are expected to continue over the next several days.

NBA Twitter went wild for the trade, with Scottie Pippen summing things up the best:

Offseason? Nah. The NBA is a 365 operation. — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) June 15, 2019

Green room invites

The NBA has finalized the list of invites for the draft green room, according to a report by Givony. These invites typically indicate which prospects teams believe are likely first-round picks. Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett, Darius Garland, De'Andre Hunter, Jarrett Culver, Coby White, Cam Reddish and Jaxson Hayes received the first batch of invites on June 7, sources said, with an additional 11 invites sent out over the past week to Sekou Doumbouya, Nassir Little, Rui Hachimura, Brandon Clarke, Romeo Langford, PJ Washington, Goga Bitadze, Tyler Herro, Keldon Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Bol Bol.