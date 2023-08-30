Australia's Josh Giddey drops a 26 points to go with 11 assists and five rebounds in the Boomers' must-win clash against Japan in Okinawa. (4:22)

The Cairns Taipans and New Zealand Breakers will travel to the United States as part of the fifth edition of NBLxNBA preseason, the NBL announced on Thursday.

Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors will play host to the Australian outfits, with the Breakers and Taipans to play two games each on U.S. soil.

The Taipans, who will be making their NBA preseason debut, will face the Wizards on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Capital One Arena, before they then take on the Raptors on Monday, Oct. 16 at Scotiabank Arena.

2023 NBL runners-up, the Breakers, will meanwhile battle the Trail Blazers on Oct. 11 at Moda Center and then the Jazz on Oct. 17 at Vivint Arena.

"With the Adelaide 36ers having defeated the Phoenix Suns last year, we know these four games will generate great interest and anticipation in Australia, the U.S and Canada," NBL commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said.

"The connection and relationship between the NBL and NBA are constantly growing and evolving, and these preseason meetings are a definite highlight in the calendar. We can't wait to see Cairns and New Zealand take on some of the very best in October."

New Zealand Breakers are returning to the United States for the first time since 2019 as part of the NBLxNBA preseason games Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

There were a record 10 Australian players on NBA rosters on the opening night of the last NBA season, while stars Josh Giddey, Patty Mills, Josh Green, Joe Ingles and Matisse Thybulle are all currently in action with the Boomers at the FIBA World Cup.

The NBL has proven a training ground for future NBA players, with Giddey and the Trail Blazers' Rayan Rupert among the recent graduates of the league's Next Stars programme.

"We are excited to continue the tradition of participating in the NBLxNBA. It's an amazing opportunity for our players to play on basketball's biggest stage against the best teams in the world," NZ Breakers owner Matt Walsh said.

"The Breakers have become the benchmark globally for developing future NBA talent and we can't wait to play against former Breaker Next Star Rayan Rupert."