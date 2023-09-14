Germany have defeated Serbia 83-77 claiming their maiden gold medal at the FIBA World Cup after going undefeated at the tournament. (3:34)

New Brisbane Bullets coach Justin Schueller denies the NBL outfit has cut ties with Harry Froling and wants the forward to feel welcome at the club as he recovers from brain surgery.

Froling suffered a brain bleed and fractured skull when he was punched and fell during an early morning incident following a Bullets match in Wollongong in January.

The 24-year-old discharged himself from hospital later that same day and caught a flight back to Brisbane with the team before checking-in to Prince Charles Hospital still suffering with head soreness.

He was ruled out for the rest of the NBL season, and the Bullets subsequently chose not to take up the team option on his 2023 deal.