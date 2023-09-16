Dejan Vasiljevic's NBA dream is one step closer to becoming a reality after the former Sydney Kings guard signed a minimum-salary contract with the Washington Wizards.

Vasiljevic worked out with the Wizards during the NBA Summer League in July and has now earned an "Exhibit 10" deal with the franchise.

The contract means Vasiljevic will join the Wizards, and Australian former NBL teammate Xavier Cooks, for a preseason training camp.

The Wizards can choose to keep him on for the NBA season, which begins in late October, or can cut him without needing to dig into their salary cap for a payout.

It comes after the Wizards signed reigning NBL most-valuable player Cooks in March for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.

Coach Wes Unseld increased the Australian swingman's minutes towards the end of the season after the Wizards' play-off hopes were dashed. They ended up finishing 12th in the eastern conference.

Vasiljevic's deal follows his decision to decline a contract option to remain at the Kings, where he was part of back-to-back NBL championship wins under coach Chase Buford.

The 190cm-tall 26-year-old became a favourite with Kings fans after recovering from a serious Achilles tendon injury that thwarted his NBL rookie-of-the-year hopes.

He was crucial in the back-court for his accuracy from long range as the Kings won the 2021-22 and 2022-23 titles.

Vasiljevic's departure left the Kings to restructure under new coach Mahmoud Abdelfattah.

In their pursuit of a three-peat, the Kings have lured 2021-22 championship-winner Jaylen Adams back from a season in Europe and signed former NBA first-round draft pick Denzel Valentine.