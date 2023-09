The Adelaide 36ers are planning to release import Jamaal Franklin, sources told ESPN.

The 36ers made the decision following their 112-80 loss to the Perth Wildcats at the NBL Blitz in the Gold Coast; Franklin finished with 15 points in the contest.

Franklin, 32, joined the 36ers after a season in the Philippines with the Converge FibreXers.

CJ Bruton began the process of looking for a replacement import early on Wednesday morning.

