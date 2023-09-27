Beyond NBL24 opener pageantry, Throwdown rivalry runs deep

Throwdown XXI will be a giant, hilarious spectacle.

Scottie Pippen will be in the house; LaMarcus Aldridge, too. DJ Havana Brown will perform at half-time. It's all happening.

The season opener for the 2023-24 NBL season will be the 21st time Melbourne United and the South East Melbourne Phoenix will have faced off against each other, and there's a real sense it'll be the centre of the Australian basketball universe for that evening.

That's the superficiality of it.

Dig a little bit deeper, and the crosstown rivalry means more than that sort of pageantry.

"There's always the whispers of: we're better, you're better, or we're the little brother, you're this, you're that, you're arrogant, you guys are this," Mitch Creek, the Phoenix's marquee forward, told ESPN.

It’s clear that, among those who’ve been involved in them, the Throwdowns really mean something. Just ask Mitch Creek. Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

"Because we're both based in Melbourne out of the same home court, there's a bit of hostility around: this is our home court, not your home court. Because we both play there, there's always gonna be a bit of that grudge match. If you put both Sydney teams in Qudos Bank Arena, I think you'd have the same thing.

"It's like: whose rafters are these? I think, when you really boil it down, everyone goes, 'I'm not gonna take a backwards step and, if I do, I know, well sure, that this isn't gonna be our house; this is their house'. I don't wanna go into someone else's house. I wanna go into my house."

It's clear that, among those who've been involved in them, the Throwdowns really mean something. Some rivalries are contrived, but the idea of fighting for bragging rights of a city, and an arena, is important to these teams.

Both franchises play in Melbourne's John Cain Arena and have had competitive rosters since the inception of the Phoenix in the 2019-20 NBL season. For United head coach Dean Vickerman, there's legitimate consideration taken into making sure his team wins the four games against the Phoenix each season.

"As long as I'm at Melbourne United and there are Throwdowns, we'll assess that at the end of the year," Vickerman told ESPN. "Did we win the Throwdown?