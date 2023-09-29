The glimpses of Rocco Zikarsky's ceiling have been on show ever since he signed with the Brisbane Bullets as a Next Star, and his teammates, coaches and the league have already taken notice. (1:56)

Rocco Zikarsky is more imposing than any 17-year-old should be.

Off the court, he's cheeky and approachable. On it, he's the exact opposite: fiery, and you don't want to go near him.

"The first day of Boomers camp... no-one knew how to get a shot off in the lane against him," Dean Vickerman, who coached Australia during qualifying games earlier in the year, told ESPN.

Zikarsky is big. He's 7'3, wiry, with what he says is a 7'6 wingspan.

"He just swatted me straight away once we got in there," Isaac Humphries, who was part of that Australian Boomers camp with Zikarsky, told ESPN. "I'm seven-foot so I don't get blocked very often. He just swatted it."

The glimpses of Zikarsky's ceiling have been on show ever since he signed with the Brisbane Bullets as a Next Star. There was a pre-season game against Cal Baptist University, where he had 23 points, eight rebounds, and six blocks; he then opened his NBL Blitz campaign with 11 points off the bench against Melbourne United, in front of more than 25 NBA teams worth of scouts and despite suffering an ankle injury mid-game.

"There was a Bogut presence," Vickerman said of Zikarsky.

"Coaching against Bogut when he first came into the league; wow, he can sit in a deep drop and challenge that one, then you make a drop off pass and he's still got the ability to go ahead and do that. I think Rocco's got that kind of ability, where he can challenge multiple efforts on the floor. You see him hanging around the rim last night. There's a massive future for him."

Zikarsky's size and length makes him an impressive presence at the rim on both ends, but especially defensively, where his ability to block and alter shots is among the best in the country. He's a vertical lob threat, and his touch around the rim is a good indicator of how he may develop in other areas as his career progresses.

"I like to think anything above the rim -- on defence and offence -- is my game," Zikarsky told ESPN.

"It's what I've been around my whole life. Whether it's blocking shots, contesting shots, changing shots, finishing on the other end on offensive rebounds, on lobs, on anything; I think that's the most impressive part of my game.

"I watched a lot of guys growing up. I loved watching the Aussies. I loved watching Luc [Longley], [Andrew] Bogut, even David Andersen over in Europe. Joe Embiid, Jokic, even Porzingis when he came in. I try and take the parts of their game that I like, and make my own build. Try to be a combination of everyone. Have the physicality, have the finesse that Porzingis has. Build around that, and mould into Rocco."

Zikarsky is a rarity in the NBL, because a team signing a 17-year-old to a roster spot is not a usual circumstance. Usually we see players that age join NBL sides as a development player, where they can then work their way up. In Zikarsky's case, here was a raw talent with a seemingly immeasurable ceiling, and there was an opportunity to have him be part of his hometown team.

The Bullets weren't just the ideal landing spot because it's close to home, though. The team's new head coach, Justin Schueller, was at the helm of multiple Australian junior national teams Zikarsky was part of, so that relationship -- which includes the one with Bullets assistant, Greg Vanderjagt, who was also on the junior national team staff -- had already been developing.

"I have this next level of trust," Zikarsky said of Schueller.

"He's the only coach that's ever talked things out with me, to make sure I'm not going home angry, upset, or confused. That sort of trust went a long way. I spent 35 days away from my family with him, with Vandy ... they were my closest thing to having a parental figure for that entire trip. I had a lot of trust in them from day one. It paid off at the World Cup and Asia Cup. I have no doubt it'll pay off for the Bullets."

The Brisbane-native jumped at the opportunity to be a Next Star; a program he'll be part of for at least two seasons, because he's not NBA Draft eligible until 2025.

That's why there should be an expectation of some teething. There's no expectation for Zikarsky to come in and play bulk minutes in his first season in Brisbane -- he's the third string centre on the Bullets, behind Aron Baynes and Tyrell Harrison -- because he still has a ways to go before becoming the type of player who can consistently produce at the professional level.

There's a lot of trust within the Bullets organisation that Zikarsky will get there sooner than later; largely due to his immense potential, but also because of the impact Baynes could have on what may well be Australia's next elite big-man.

Baynes is hard on Zikarsky. The former NBA veteran is 260 lbs of force, strong as hell, and could very well throw the teenage Zikarsky around like a rag doll. And, he does.

"I tell him, 'I know I'm fouling you ... I know I'm pushing you around ... I know what I'm doing to you isn't allowed in many basketball game scenarios'," Baynes told ESPN.

"What I love about it is he still comes back, and he's still going out there to compete. I keep telling him: when you keep playing through this, I know you're gonna be able to play through anything. We don't give him an easy time in practice. He keeps coming back, day in and day out., keeps wanting to take those hits and improve.

"He's the best in Australia at certain things already ... when you see and understand that, and that he's still only 17, it's just the potential he has to go out there and keep improving. Physically, he does things that not many people in the world can do, so it's fun being able to be out there with a guy like that, and help him as much as I can. I'm trying to give him every key I have, and open as many doors for him as I can. He's out there willing to listen, willing to work. If he's coming in with that attitude, it's a great thing for him and a great thing for us as well."

That guidance is typical of Baynes' passionate and sometimes abrasive personality. It's the type of tough love Zikarsky was hesitant to engage with at first.

"Trying to say hi to Baynesy was one of the more nerve-racking things," Zikarsky said.

"Acclimatising to the environment I was in, it did take a while, but once I was able to find my groove, I found I could compete every day. I'm gonna make myself better; I'm gonna make people around me better every day. In my mind, every day I can get better, and there's nothing wrong with putting myself out there and showing everyone what I've got.

"I know he's gonna be tough on me. They all are. To me it comes across as: they respect me. They're not just gonna make it easy on me because I'm a kid. They're gonna treat me like they would anyone else, or even harder. To me, it's the biggest sign of respect."

Zikarsky called Baynes "a wealth of knowledge", and is taking the learnings from his Bullets teammate in stride. There are good and bad days, but there's trust that progress is always being made.

And that's the key to this NBL season. Zikarsky is far from a finished product -- he's still, ostensibly, wildly early in his development -- so it's all about leaning into the processes. He says he wants to build out his frame and be more physical, develop his outside game, and get to a point where he can step out and guard perimeter guys.

"He's still got a long way to go," Schueller told ESPN.

"There are days where he's still a 17-year-old kid with us, there's days where he's our best big. What he has to get is that consistency. Once we see the consistency sky's the limit for him.

"I said to him when we first brought him in that, most kids that turn pro at his age end up being generational or pretty special. We wouldn't have offered him that opportunity had we not felt he could go on to do something great in the sport."