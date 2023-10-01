Cook stirs Phoenix in runaway NBL defeat of Perth

It hasn't taken long for Perth's Bryce Cotton to whip out the party tricks with the behind the back dish for Ben Henshall (0:15)

Bryce Cotton with the sublime dime against the Phoenix (0:15)

A Tyler Cook dunk on Perth's teenage star Alexandre Sarr has fired up South East Melbourne, who found their groove in a 110-99 home NBL win.

The Phoenix were off the pace in an opening-night loss to United but exploded back to form in the final game of the first round to light up John Cain Arena on Sunday.

Cook (23 points, 10 rebounds), only contracted until first-choice import Alan Williams is fit to return from a knee injury, was the catalyst.

The athletic forward ruffled Perth's feathers with a rim-rattling dunk that had Sarr biting.

The highly touted French 18-year-old went nose-to-nose with Cook after he was dunked on and some push-and-shove ensued.

It was a four-point game at that point but the friction only spurred the Phoenix, who turned a three-point halftime deficit into a 23-point third-quarter lead.

That lead blew out to 30 points before Perth pegged some back in the final minutes, Ben Henshall (24 points, five rebounds) making the most of an extended run off the bench.

Mitchell Creek of the Phoenix (L) drives at the basket Graham Denholm/Getty Images

"Dunks like that, I've been known for," Cook said.

"I've got even more respect for him (Sarr) because of that, I wouldn't want him not coming back at me."

Perth coach John Rillie said there were "a lot of bad performances in the arena" but Sarr's exchange would be valuable experience for the teenage phenomenon, a potential first pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

"For me that was great to see; if he walks away everyone says, 'oh, he's soft'," he said.

"Is it a fine line? Absolutely, but I'm all about that.

"We're an emotional team ... (it's about) harnessing and embracing it because when we're emotional we're f***ing good.

"I don't want to steal that from this team."

Will Cummings (18 points, four rebounds, four assists) also did his bit to turn the screws as the hosts made 56 per cent of their field goals and won the rebound count 43-31.

It was Perth, who beat Tasmania on Friday, flexing their muscle early through Sarr and Keanu Pinder (14 points on seven-of-nine shooting, five rebounds in 21 minutes), both men assaulting the rim as they led by as many as 10 points.

Mitch Creek (23 points, nine rebounds) doused that fire though with aggressive offence of his own to ensure they stayed in reach.

With Bryce Cotton (seven points at 23 per cent, 10 assists) quiet and Pinder in foul trouble, the Phoenix defence tightened up and their offence profited.

"That set the bar," new Phoenix coach Mike Kelly said.

"There was pay-off (for our defence) ... and when you can do it with a dunk, that's even better.

"Until the guys do it, you're not sure.

"Now you know, you can do it again and again."

Phoenix travel to Cairns and Illawarra next weekend while Perth host Adelaide.