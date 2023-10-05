Taipans beat Phoenix after Cook suffers eye injury

The Cairns Taipans are on the board this NBL season after an 87-80 defeat of South East Melbourne Phoenix, who were thwarted by a nasty eye injury to import Tyler Cook.

Swedish-born Next Star Bobi Klintman (15 points, 11 rebounds) starred for Cairns as they seized control about the time Cook left the court in Thursday night's home game.

The Taipans took a one-point lead just before Cook's injury in the second quarter and never surrendered their advantage, despite the Phoenix putting up a fight early in the fourth.

Taipans import Patrick Miller (23 points, eight assists) was also important in a win that was only confirmed when Lat Mayen hit two threes in the final four minutes to blow out the lead.

Patrick Miller of the Taipans drives up court. Emily Barker/Getty Images

Cairns big man Sam Waardenburg accidentally poked Cook in the eye as the American went up for a shot in the minutes before half-time.

The 26-year-old fell down immediately in intense pain and left the court with the assistance of Phoenix staff.

Cook bled from his eye and reacted badly to eye-drops, so he played no further part in the game.

Himself an injury replacement for import Alan Williams (knee), Cook went down after Will Cummings copped a knock in the first quarter and left the court bleeding from his mouth.

Cummings was able to return later in the match, but with Williams, Cook and Craig Moller (virus) missing, the Phoenix were vulnerable to a Klintman-inspired surge.

The Phoenix had started the second quarter on a 10-1 run, but lost Cook during a 9-0 streak the other way.

Klintman, Cairns' 208cm NBA draft prospect, nailed a corner three in the second quarter and ripped the ball from Rhys Vague's hands before tearing away to dunk.

Three-pointers to Gary Browne either side of three-quarter time helped pull South East Melbourne to within four points in the final quarter.

Mitch Creek (20 points, eight rebounds) was also big for the visitors, but the gap proved too mighty to close.

Reuben Te Rangi fouling out in the final quarter certainly did not help either.

The Taipans' win comes after they fell to the New Zealand Breakers in their first game of the season.

The Phoenix are now 1-2 ahead of Saturday's clash with Illawarra.

It remains to be seen whether Cook will line up for that match in Wollongong, which will be played shortly before the Taipans face the Brisbane Bullets away.