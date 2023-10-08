Anthony Lamb has signed with the New Zealand Breakers for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBL season, sources told ESPN.

Lamb, who played 62 games for the Golden State Warriors last NBA season, will replace Justinian Jessup, who's out indefinitely with a pelvic injury, sources said.

Jessup will get a CT scan on Monday (AEDT) to determine the extent of the injury, sources said.

Anthony Lamb played 62 games for the Warriors last season. Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Lamb will initially join the Breakers as an injury replacement for Jessup, but the plan is for him to remain with the team for the entire season. Lamb does, however, have an NBA out in this deal, sources said.

Lamb averaged 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Warriors during the 2022-23 NBA season, playing 19.3 minutes a contest. He was a consistent rotation player for a Warriors team that bowed out of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Initially signed as a two-way player in Golden State, Lamb's contract was converted to a standard deal to end the season.

The Breakers began the 2023-24 NBL season 1-1, before flying to the U.S. for a pair of NBA preseason games.