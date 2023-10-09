The Brisbane Bullets have leapt to the defence of Aron Baynes following an alleged physical altercation that occurred between the team's big-man and Cairns Taipans head coach Adam Forde.

The NBL confirmed an ESPN report on Sunday that the league had launched an investigation into incidents from Saturday evening's game between the Bullets and Taipans, involving Baynes, Forde, and Cairns wing Lat Mayen. The primary incident in this regard is an alleged physical exchange between Baynes and Forde that occurred at halftime, sources told ESPN.

While the NBL is still in its process of collecting information on the incident, the Bullets have expressed their displeasure in Forde's alleged role in the altercation.

Aron Baynes of the Bullets is held back by teammates. Russell Freeman/Getty Images

"Adam Forde's behaviour during halftime of our game was unprofessional and unbecoming of a head coach in the NBL," the Bullets' Senior Basketball Advisor, Stu Lash, said in a statement provided to ESPN.

"For him to stand and wait outside our locker room with the direct intent to engage in confrontation with Aron deserves multiple NBL game suspensions, in my opinion. There is a pattern of behaviour with Coach Forde that needs to be dealt with accordingly. If this was a player engaging in confrontation with a coach, that player would have consequences and the same should hold true for a coach."

Late in the second quarter of Saturday's game, Baynes was elbowed in the throat by Mayen while in a physical contest for a rebound. Baynes had to be held back by his teammates as he appealed to the officials about the no-call. As both teams exited the court for halftime, Baynes and Mayen were shoulder to shoulder. Both players were ejected from the matchup ahead of the start of the second half.

The alleged physical altercation between Baynes and Forde happened during the half-time break, as both teams went to their respective locker rooms. On Monday, the Bullets confirmed that they are cooperating with the NBL's investigation into the incidents, and providing support for Baynes.

"The Club is currently investigating the alleged incident and we have been liaising closely and cooperatively with the NBL's Integrity Unit," Malcolm Watts, the Brisbane Bullets CEO, said in a statement.

"While Aron's reaction on court, and by his own admission, was not representative of the culture and standards the Brisbane Bullets look to uphold, as a Club we are fully committed to provide support to Aron at this difficult time."

The Taipans are currently in the U.S. ahead of a pair of NBA preseason games, and have been reached for comment.

The NBL has given Baynes and Mayen the opportunity to make a statement on the respective incidents. Each has 24 hours to respond to the league's Game Review Panel (GRP); the GRP then has 24 hours to issue a charge.

The league is still currently in the process of gathering evidence on the incident regarding Forde, sources said. The NBL is yet to obtain the CCTV footage of the incident, sources said, but are in possession of audio captured from Forde's microphone. All NBL coaches are required to wear microphones during games.