The Washington Wizards have carved up Cairns' defence in an emphatic 145-82 NBA preseason victory against the visiting NBL side, while the Portland Trail Blazers saw off an early challenge from the New Zealand Breakers to win 106-66.

Adelaide made history last year when they shocked the Phoenix Suns to become the first NBL side to beat a NBA outfit.

Any thoughts of a repeat in Washington were quickly snuffed out though on Wednesday morning (AEDT) as Jordan Poole (18 points) and Kyle Kuzma (22 points) found their range in the side's first pre-season outing.

Former NBL player Xavier Cooks of the Washington Wizards dribbles against the Cairns Taipans. Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The hosts scored the game's first 13 points and managed 44 in total, behind 71 per cent shooting, in the first quarter.

Fresh off a regular season NBL game in Brisbane on Saturday, the Taipans missed their first six shots and were never in the hunt.

Cairns' NBA draft prospect Bobi Klintman shot one-of-12 from the field but Taran Armstrong (six points, eight assists, three steals) showed flashes in front of more than 20 scouts, as did forward Akolda Gak (17 points, nine rebounds) after his NBA Summer League appearance last season.

Reigning NBL MVP Xavier Cooks had two points and three rebounds in 12 minutes for the Wizards.

The Taipans travel to Toronto to play the Raptors next Monday, while the New Zealand Breakers face Utah next Tuesday.