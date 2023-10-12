Aron Baynes handed five game NBL suspension

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane Bullets big-man Aron Baynes has been handed a five-game suspension following multiple guilty offences, an NBL Single Member Tribunal found on Thursday evening.

Baynes was found guilty of three separate charges -- equalling up to the five-game ban -- all taking place during his team's matchup with the Cairns Taipans on Saturday, October 8. The Bullets plan to appeal the decision.

The biggest charge was for what was called an "Abnormal or Unacceptable Act in Basketball," which ESPN reported was a physical altercation between Baynes and Taipans head coach at half-time of the game. Baynes received a three-game suspension for his role in that incident. Forde was cleared of any wrongdoing.

Baynes also received two separate one-game suspensions: one for "Excessive Disputing" following a disagreement with officials prior to half-time, and another for "Unsportsmanlike Conduct", which involved the big-man waiting for Taipans wing Lat Mayen before bumping him as both walked into the tunnel.

Brisbane Bullets big-man Aron Baynes has been handed a five-game suspension following multiple guilty offences, an NBL Single Member Tribunal found on Thursday evening. Russell Freeman/Getty Images

The total five-game suspension would be served consecutively. The NBL says it supports the decision of the Single Member Tribunal. The tribunal was originally set to be open to media, but that decision was reversed just minutes before it was set to begin. The tribunal lasted just over 90 minutes.

"I unreservedly accept that my conduct was unacceptable, and I have fallen short of the standard expected of a representative of the Brisbane Bullets and the NBL," Aron Baynes said in a statement late on Thursday evening. "I wish to sincerely apologise for my actions."

What sparked Baynes' ire was the three-time Olympian being elbowed in the throat by Mayen while in a physical contest for a rebound, late in the second quarter of Saturday's game. Baynes had to be held back by his teammates as he appealed to the officials about the no-call. As both teams exited the court for half-time, Baynes and Mayen were shoulder to shoulder. Both players were ejected from the matchup ahead of the start of the second half.

The alleged physical altercation between Baynes and Forde happened during the half-time break, as both teams went to their respective locker rooms.

Forde released a statement, shortly after the verdict on Baynes was reached.

"I would like to acknowledge the NBL Integrity Unit and the Game Review Panel that conducted a thorough investigation," Forde said. "They went to considerable effort to obtain and examine CCTV video, audio and statements.

"Despite all the public speculation, I remained silent during this investigation as I felt this was the best course of action. It has been difficult to remain quiet given all the accusations, but I have been comfortable knowing that once footage and audio was obtained, I would be cleared of any wrongdoing. The unedited and original CCTV footage and audio shows I was outside our team's changeroom and proves I did not start the verbal conversation or instigate any physical exchange.

"I would like to thank the Cairns Taipans for their support during this process, the NBL and the Cairns community."

An appeal by the Bullets would need to be lodged within 24 hours. Baynes can't play until the appeal is lodged; only when an appeal is granted can a Full Member Tribunal say if he can play.

The Bullets' next game is on Friday night against the Sydney Kings.