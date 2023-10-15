Open Extended Reactions

Some trademark stifling defence and a hot shooting first half from Chris Goulding meant Melbourne United had little trouble disposing of the Brisbane Bullets 89-78 in their NBL match at John Cain Arena.

Both teams came into Sunday's game from matches on Friday night, with Melbourne winning in Perth and Brisbane losing at home to Sydney, and their encounter was a chess match early and a defensive grind.

That was until United captain and 413-game veteran Goulding blew the game open. He hit four three-pointers in the latter part of the second quarter, including three in-a-row making up a 9-0 run.

Chris Goulding shoots from deep against the Bullets. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

He had 15 points at half-time and that - combined with the superb defence of United holding Brisbane to 28 points on 32 per cent field goal shooting with 11 turnovers - put the home team in control, 43-28.

The Bullets were still missing their starting front court of the suspended Aron Baynes and injured Josh Bannan, and had no answer for the physicality and defensive commitment of Melbourne.

Melbourne's lead would balloon to as much as 27 points before the Bullets managed 31 in the fourth quarter to close the final margin to 11.

United lost Matthew Dellavedova to concussion before half-time but Goulding stepped up to top-score with 18 points while Shea Ili had 14 and eight assists, and imposing Next Star Ariel Hukporti 11 points and 12 rebounds.

It was a third straight loss for Brisbane, and with Baynes still sidelined for three more matches, but they will take something from the fourth quarter.

Shannon Scott top-scored with 19 points while Nathan Sobey had 16 and Chris Smith 15, while Tyrell Harrison contributed nine points, nine rebounds and three blocks.