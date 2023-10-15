NBL back tribunal as Bullets lament Baynes hearing

Open Extended Reactions

The NBL is standing by its tribunal system as the Brisbane Bullets lament losing Aron Baynes to a hefty five-match suspension.

Following a series of incidents in the round-two loss to Cairns, the NBL's one-man tribunal found the 576-game NBA veteran guilty of excessive disputing, unsportsmanlike conduct and an abnormal or unacceptable act.

Baynes aggressively approached the referees after Lat Mayen elbowed him in the neck contesting a rebound and then bumped the Taipans forward as the teams left for halftime.

Brisbane Bullets big-man Aron Baynes has been handed a five-game suspension following multiple guilty offences, an NBL Single Member Tribunal found on Thursday evening. Russell Freeman/Getty Images

The Bullets have since made changes to the tunnel configuration at Nissan Arena so that the two teams will no longer be required to leave the floor through the same exit at the same time.

At halftime, Baynes and Cairns coach Adam Forde had a physical confrontation in the tunnel, which contributed three matches of the centre's ban.

CCTV footage was leaked online late Saturday and shows Forde instigating the clash before Baynes escalates things by shoving him into a wall.

Forde was not sanctioned for his role in the incident and in a statement released after Baynes' hearing, maintained he did nothing wrong.

Privately, Brisbane are dissatisfied with the one-person tribunal system, feeling a bigger panel would encourage healthy debate as to a player's possible sanction.

The club accepts Baynes' actions were off the mark but feels the legal professional working as the tribunal member did not consider that the game-day report had ascribed some of the blame for the incident to Forde, who provoked Baynes.

A neutral party, the NBL match-day manager who wrote the game-day report was the only eyewitness to the entire incident.

Extra video footage that showed Forde loitering in the corridor outside the locker rooms before the confrontation was also not aired before the tribunal.

Despite the Bullets' grievances, the NBL will not revise its disciplinary process which is based loosely on the AFL's match review system.

As in the AFL, a game review panel comprising a NBL official, ex-referee and ex-player monitors each match.

The panel has the power to refer serious offences, or those not adequately covered by the GRP's set list of punishments, to a one-person tribunal. The tribunal operates on a rotating roster of legal professionals.

The GRP reviewed full CCTV footage of the incident and the game-day report before determining Forde had no case to answer, hence the tribunal focusing more closely on Baynes' role in the incident.

AAP understands the NBL is satisfied with the tribunal's performance in the Baynes matter and with the current system generally, which was implemented when Larry Kestleman purchased a majority stake in the league in 2015.

Since then, there have been 16 tribunal hearings, only three of which have gone to a three-member tribunal on appeal.

Brisbane seriously considered lodging an appeal, likely to have Baynes' one-match ban for bumping into Mayen downgraded to a fine.

But they felt it was in the interest of all to move on from the incident as quickly as possible. It costs $1550 to lodge an appeal, a more modest fee than in other sports.

The Bullets board made the 11th-hour request that media be barred from attending the tribunal session via video-link, concerned over the sensitivity of the physical confrontation.