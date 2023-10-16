Raptors crush NBL outfit Cairns 134-93 in Toronto

Open Extended Reactions

Bobi Klintman's radar was off again as the Cairns Taipans' two-game NBA tour ended with a crushing 134-93 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors set up Sunday's win (Monday AEDT) with a dominant 38-17 opening quarter, the hosts also outscoring Cairns 30-10 in the final term.

NBL Next Stars recruit Klintman, who has his eyes set on being drafted in the NBA next year, went 3-of-12 from the field on the way to nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals.

It came just five days after the 20-year-old Swede went 1-of-12 from the field in a 145-82 loss to the Washington Wizards.

Klintman did pull off a big play in the third quarter against Toronto when he reached out to intercept a pass before running the length of the court for a lay-up.

Patrick Miller top scored for Cairns with 22 points to go with six assists and five rebounds, while last-minute recruit Elfrid Payton added 21 points.

Payton provided one of the big highlights of the match with a long-range buzzer beater just before three-quarter time.

The former Magic, Suns, Pelicans, Knicks and Pacers point guard joined Cairns for the exhibition match to give the Taipans extra depth due to the unavailability of Taran Armstrong (foot), Tahjere McCall (family) and Sam Mennenga (illness).

Sam Waardenburg (15 points) and Lat Mayen (13) were among the other notable scorers for the Taipans.

Cairns will be sweating on the fitness of Mayen after he was forced off during the match with a lower leg injury.

Taipans forward Akoldah Gak, who appeared at the NBA Summer League last season, was held scoreless in 19 minutes of action.

The Raptors spread out the scoring load, with 10 players registering at least eight points, and six hitting double figures.

Javon Freeman-Liberty led the way with 15 points, while Scottie Barnes (14), Chris Boucher (12), Pascal Siakam (12) and OG Anunoby (10) all chipped in.

In other preseason action, Australian forward Jack White scored seven points in 27 minutes of court time in Oklahoma's 117-115 preseason loss to Charlotte.

White, who was with NBA champions Denver Nuggets last season, also tallied seven rebounds and a steal as he attempts to impress his new teammates.

Miami beat Memphis 132-124 and Milwaukee defeated the LA Lakers