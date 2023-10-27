United flex muscles in road win over JackJumpers

Open Extended Reactions

Melbourne United have had to withstand a hot start and finish from the Tasmania JackJumpers but in between were outstanding on the way to a 90-82 victory in the NBL.

The league's top two teams locked horns at a sold out MyState Bank Arena on Friday night and it was the JackJumpers who raced out of the blocks with a 17-4 start, but United took control from there.

Melbourne led by as many as 16 points midway through the fourth quarter on the back of a three ball from Luke Travers (14 points, 13 rebounds), having outscored the JackJumpers by 78 points to 49 after the first five minutes.

United players celebrate their win over the JackJumpers. Simon Sturzaker/Getty Images

The JackJumpers pulled off a remarkable comeback on Melbourne back in round two and got back as close to four in the final minute, but United held firm for a fifth straight win to stay on top at 7-1.

NBA and NBL champion Ian Clark top-scored with 19 points, with rookie Kyle Bowen adding a career-best 17 as did Jo Lual-Acuil along with 10 rebounds.

Jack McVeigh led the way for Tasmania with 20 points and seven rebounds, with Jordon Crawford contributing 16 points and four assists, and Milton Doyle 12 points and five assists.

The JackJumpers opened up on fire, racing to a 17-4 lead inside the opening five minutes including three balls to Crawford and McVeigh, but United soon steadied and it was the introduction of Lual-Acuil that inspired it.

Melbourne would close the quarter outscoring Tasmania 17 points to four before three-pointers midway through the second stanza from Bowen and Clark put them up five.

United were still leading 43-42 at halftime, on the back of 11 extra rebounds and 10 second-chance points, before captain Chris Goulding opened his account at the start of the second half from downtown.

Clark hit his second long ball of the game soon after to push Melbourne's lead out to nine, his third stretched it to double-figures and Bowen landed two surprise ones of his own.

The United lead grew to 16 before the JackJumpers showed their trademark fight with a 14-2 run - but they couldn't quite complete the job.