Phoenix survive late rally from Breakers in NBL triumph

South East Melbourne Phoenix have survived a massive late scare to clinch a tense 103-100 victory over the fast-finishing New Zealand Breakers at John Cain Arena.

The Phoenix were eyeing off a percentage pile-on when they led by a whopping 26 points on Saturday before the bottom-placed, injury-hit Breakers produced a brave rearguard to almost pinch a miracle.

The Phoenix's big four -- Alan Williams (21 points, 13 rebounds), Mitch Creek (20 points), Gary Browne (18 points, eight assists) and Will Cummings (16 points, all in the first half) -- led the way but the final stages got too close for comfort.

Electrifying American point guard Parker Jackson-Cartwright (33 points, eight assists) and Finn Delany (21 points) were instrumental in the 32-19 fourth-quarter fightback from the Breakers, who were brave despite succumbing to their fourth successive defeat.

They were without import power forward Zylan Cheatham, who suffered a broken foot in last Thursday's loss to Adelaide, and Williams duly proved a beast in the low block against the undersized Anthony Lamb.

Behind Williams' dominance and Browne's ball-handling and playmaking wizardry, the Phoenix pulled ahead 31-21 at quarter-time.

Cummings scored at will in the second stanza before Creek inspired a 16-0 third-quarter burst for the home side, whose advantage swelled to 80-54.

NZ reverted to a zone defence and centre Mangok Mathiang impacted at both ends as the Breakers went 17-2 either side of three-quarter-time to haul themselves back into the contest.

Quicksilver Cartwright-Jackson poured in 10 points inside three minutes to reduce the margin to three points down the stretch before Williams' hook and Browne's free throw iced it narrowly.