Goulding fires Melbourne to sixth straight NBL win

Chris Goulding has fired off a season-high seven three-pointers to steer NBL ladder leaders Melbourne United to a 96-84 win over the Illawarra Hawks.

Operating without injured guards Ian Clark (hamstring) and Matthew Dellavedova (concussion) on Sunday, Melbourne suffered a first-half scare when Luke Travers was forced off after a knock to his left knee.

It came as visitors Illawarra surged as much as 10 points clear during a high-scoring first half at John Cain Arena.

But United captain Goulding's hot hand kept his team in the contest as he drained 21 first-half points, including five three-pointers.

Goulding finished with 33 points including seven triples - more than any other player in a game this season - as United's tough defence in the second half carried them home.

Shea Ili (17 points) and Tanner Krebs (14) also reached double figures for Melbourne.

The result extended United's winning streak to six games, giving them an 8-1 record on top of the ladder.

Import forward Gary Clark (24 points) and Justin Robinson (20) tried to give Illawarra a lift but Tyler Harvey managed just 10 points, three days after his clutch three-pointer sealed a thrilling win over Cairns.

In a sloppy start, United committed five turnovers in the first period and trailed at quarter-time for the first time this season.

Clark's eight points on perfect shooting led Illawarra to a 29-24 advantage at that point.

His tally swelled to 16 by the main break and the Hawks' lead reached double figures soon after United temporarily lost Travers to injury.

But Goulding caught fire to lead United to a 52-51 at the main break.

Defence was key in the second half as both sides tightened up, with Melbourne holding the visitors to just 15 points in the final period.

Travers returned after half-time, finishing with six points and a game-high 11 rebounds.

Ariel Hukporti retained his spot in Melbourne's starting five ahead of Jo Lual-Acuil Jr and impressed with seven points and 10 rebounds, including four on the offensive end.