WNBL Round 2 preview: Teams building combinations

It's only been one round of the 2023/24 WNBL season, but already teams are making their mark and players are putting the competition on notice. Heading into Round Two, teams will be learning from the first round and will have a better grasp of what to expect from one another and their opponents. Watch it live on ESPN!
Game of the week
UC Capitals vs. Southside Flyers
Both the UC Capitals and the Southside Flyers are coming off the back of close games in their first-round losses. Despite it being early in the season, they will be seething to bounce back and put a win on the board. It is the Flyers who have the big names, but the Caps are a gritty team and with their new recruits will be sure to make the Flyers work hard.
With Opal squad members in the mix on both sides, it is sure to be a competitive and high energy game. The Flyers will need to make the most of their size advantage, the likes of Lauren Jackson, Mercedes Russell, and Carley Ernst. Caps players Alex Fowler, Alex Bunton will have their work cut out for them. In saying that, the athleticism and length from Alex Sharp, Gemma Potter and Nicole Munger will act as extra support both on defence and down the other end on offence too.
The key for the Caps will be utilising their transition and the speed of Jade Melbourne, Jayda Clark and Potter - a tough task, even for Flyers guards Maddi Rocci, Bec Cole and Nyadiew Puoch.
Considering how many teams have new looks this season, it is understandable that they are still getting used to playing with each other - however, as the season progresses, the game play is sure to be more efficient and less scrappy. Round Two will be a good indication of who can rise above and perform regardless of the cobwebs.
Player to watch
Zitina Aokuso (Townsville Fire)
Zitina Aokuso made the 'Team of the Round' after her first game of the season, where she recorded 20 points and three rebounds in just under 30 minutes played. She top-scored for her Townsville Fire team and helped them get a win under their belt against the Bendigo Spirit.
Despite having proved herself as a valuable player over the last couple of years, she would not have been expecting to start the season like this. Assuming that it would be import Tianna Hawkins who had the main role in the team, Aokuso would have played behind her.
Now that Hawkins is out of the picture, Aokuso's role is even bigger and more important to her team. It's a clear she hasn't wasted any time with the opportunity, and she will be one to watch this round when the Fire take on the Southside Flyers.
Key matchup
Cayla George (Sydney Flames) vs. Penina Davidson (Melbourne Boomers)
Sydney Flames players Cayla George and Tess Madgen, plus head coach Guy Molloy, will be welcoming some familiar faces to Qudos Bank Arena on Sunday, as they play off against old team the Melbourne Boomers. With no certainty to Madgen's return, it will be George who faces her past teammates turned opponents.
She had a relatively quiet Round One considering her reigning MVP status but look to her to use the stakes of this game to find some good form. She will likely be matched up against Penina Davidson, who previously played little behind George at the Boomers, but who starred in their first game of the round, being named 'Player of the Game' with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.
Round 2 games
UC Capitals vs. Southside Flyers - November 8 via ESPN
Bendigo Spirit vs. Sydney Flames - November 10 via 9NOW
Townsville Fire vs. Southside Flyers - November 11 via 9NOW
Perth Lynx vs. Adelaide Lightning - November 11 via 9NOW
Sydney Flames vs Melbourne Boomers - November 12 via 9NOW