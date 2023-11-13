Hawks sack coach Jackomas amid NBL struggles

Open Extended Reactions

The Illawarra Hawks have parted ways with head coach Jacob Jackomas, the team announced on Tuesday.

The team made the decision after a 2-7 start to the season, which sees them at the bottom of the NBL ladder.

Jackomas was informed of the decision on Tuesday morning. Justin Tatum will take over as interim head coach while the Hawks search for a replacement.

"These decisions are never taken lightly, and on behalf of the club, I want to thank Jacob for all his hard work during his time at the Hawks and wish him well in his future coaching endeavours," the Hawks' General Manager of Basketball Mat Campbell said.

"Unfortunately, our performances over the first nine games of the NBL24 season, following a challenging NBL23 campaign, have not met the club's expectations, and we agreed that Jacob should finish his duties."

Illawarra Hawks have sacked coach Jacob Jackomas after a poor start to the NBL season Jacob Jackomas

Jackomas joined the Hawks at the start of the 2022-23 NBL season, finishing with a 3-25 record, which was the worst in franchise history. He'd complete his tenure as head coach of the Hawks with an overall record of 5-32.

Jackomas was a long-time assistant coach of Brian Goorjian, the Australian Boomers head coach who was at the helm of the Hawks from 2020-2022.

Jackomas initially signed a three-year deal when he joined the Hawks as head coach ahead of the 2022-23 season. Following that campaign, Jackomas was given a one-year extension.