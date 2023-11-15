WNBL Round 3 preview: A bottom of the ladder clash

Open Extended Reactions

None of the top teams are set to play each other in Round Three, which gives the bottom four teams a chance to step up and make a mark.

The UC Capitals and the Bendigo Spirit have two chances this week to get a win on board, as they are both currently winless.

Beating the Melbourne Boomers would be great for the Spirit's ego but will be a tough task in their second game of the round.

The Townsville Fire will be eager to bounce back after their loss and the Adelaide Lightning will be looking to upset the Flyers.

It all starts with the Flames vs UC Capitals on ESPN!

Game of the week - Sydney Flames vs UC Capitals

Both the Sydney Flames and the UC Capitals are sitting on the bottom of the ladder, and although it is only round three, neither team will want to stay there for long.

The Flames have one win next to their name and will be looking to get another this round.

The Flames have the more established roster, but the grit and fight from the Caps may be enough to keep them in the game and get them over the line.

If Tess Madgen is still sitting out, then the Caps may have the advantage on the guard front, Jade Melbourne, Gemma Potter, and Jayda Clark with strong offensive and defensive capabilities.

Lauren Nicholson and Cayla George will have to lead for the Flames, and imports Didi Richards and Paige Bradley will need to step up if they want to succeed.

For the Caps, the likes of Alex Sharp, Nicole Munger and Monica Okoye are adding to the teams' arsenal in a myriad of ways. They might act as the difference between both teams and get the Caps their first win of the season.

Alex Fowler #12 of the Capitals rebounds during WNBL match between UC Capitals and Southside Flyers. Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images

Player to watch - Alex Fowler

Alex Fowler is a new addition to the UC Capitals' outfit, and she has wasted no time in proving what a great pick up she is.

Having represented Australia at a junior level and a had stellar college career, she has now hit the WNBL court running.

Although it's not her first season in the league, the way she has played in the first two rounds gives the impression she will be one to watch as the season progresses.

In Round Three, her Caps team has a double header, and Fowler will be instrumental in whether they come away winners or losers. Look out for her taking on the likes of Cayla George and Lara McSpadden in their game against the Sydney Flames, before taking on the strength of Zitina Aokuso when they face the Townsville Fire.

Key matchup - Jayda Clark vs Courtney Woods

Young up and coming star, Jayda Clark has started to find her feet in her maiden WNBL season. It's only been two games, but already her minutes have increased and so has her output.

This week her team will come up against the Townsville Fire and inevitably the hot hand of Courtney Woods.

Woods has been lighting it up from deep and proving herself to be a key member of this Fire team.

Clark carries some length and is equally athletic so would act as an excellent match up against Woods.

She will be able to contest the long three, while also having the speed to stick with her off the dribble. Not to mention, Clark also can score on the offensive end, she runs hard in transition and uses her athleticism to finish at the ring.

R3 Fixture:

Sydney Flames vs UC Capitals, 15 NOV via ESPN

Perth Lynx vs Bendigo Spirit, 17 NOV via 9NOW Adelaide

Lightning vs Southside Flyers, 18 NOV via 9NOW Townsville

Fire vs UC Capitals, 18 NOV via 9NOW

Melbourne Boomers vs Bendigo Spirit, 19 NOV via 9NOW